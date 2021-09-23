Attention Smashing Pumpkins fans: Billy Corgan is selling a lot of gear from his personal collection that featured on the band’s albums and tours.

What a day if you’re a Gen Xer with cash to splash. As per NME, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Corgan announced his return to Reverb, the online marketplace, where he will open sales on over 100 items from his personal collection of musical equipment on Wednesday, September 29th. Expect these to sell quickly.

All of the sale items were used by Corgan throughout the Pumpkins’ three decades. There’s guitars, synthesisers, amps, pedals, whatever you fancy really. Included also is a pair of Kurzweil K2500 synths that he used on tour following the release of 1995’s iconic Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.

Another highlight is a Drawmer stereo compressor from 1960, the centrepiece of Corgan’s home studio. “I used it on all my home demos, from Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness to the Machina albums,” the musician told Reverb.

We don’t know why Corgan is ready to offload such prized equipment but fans won’t be complaining. Just think how impressed that person from Tinder will be when you tell them you’ve got a Smashing Pumpkins guitar in your house.

Reverb have really been killing it with the music auctions lately. Green Day, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge all sold off their stuff recently, while Corgan himself is no stranger to the marketplace having collaborated with Reverb back in 2017.

It comes as the Pumpkins returned to live performing this month, headlining Chicago’s Riot Fest with Slipknot and Run the Jewels. They made sure to keep fans happy by playing for just under two hours. Their most recent album, Cyr, came out late last year to strong reviews.

