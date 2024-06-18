In a recent TikTok video interview, Charli XCX shared her thoughts on some of the biggest names in pop music.

Known for her candid nature, Charli didn’t hold back during the playful yet revealing session, where she consistently favoured Rihanna over other pop icons such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus.

Throughout the interview, which aired last June but is going viral again, Charli expressed her huge admiration for Rihanna, dubbing herself the “biggest Rihanna stan ever.”

Her preference remained unchanged as she compared Rihanna with other artists including Billie Eilish, Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, Troye Sivan, Lily Allen, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, and Camila Cabello. Charli’s fiancé, George Daniel from The 1975, was also mentioned, yet Rihanna still topped her list.

Charli did, however, give nods to other talents in the industry. She praised Sabrina Carpenter’s wildly popular hit “Espresso” and acknowledged rising star Chappell Roan as “obviously God tier.” Additionally, she expressed her fondness for Doja Cat’s record and overall artistic direction.

The only shift in her top choice came when Charli was asked to choose between Rihanna and Sky Ferreira. After some contemplation, she opted for the latter, highlighting Sky’s unique qualities and stating, “That didn’t come lightly. I really love Sky. She’s one of a kind.”

Charli is riding high following the release of her album of the year contender, Brat.

The English experimental pop star’s sixth studio album was quickly followed by an extended version. “Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not – out at midnight,” Charli announced.

You can listen to the extended version of Brat – or Brat 2.0 – below now.

Brat has been earning Charli the strongest reviews of her career to date.

“With Brat, the avant-pop rebel delivers a confessional LP that never loses its energy,” Rolling Stone praised.

In a glowing five-star review, The Guardian wrote that “beyond the sleaze, grinding bass and it-girl in-jokes, the British visionary’s sixth album is a masterpiece that understands how a hard persona can offer protection.”