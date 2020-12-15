Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have combined forces to deliver a cover of the Bob Dylan 1966 masterpiece ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.’

Over the eight days of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have set out to cover eight songs for each evening of the holiday.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” the Foo Fighters frontman explained up on the series announcement last week

The proceedings kicked off on Thursday night with a scorching performance of Beastie Boys’ 1994 Ill Communication cut, ‘Sabotage’, which was followed by a take on Drake’s 2015 track ‘Hotling Bling,” Mountain’s 1970 song ‘Mississippi Queen’, and Peaches horny 2000s anthem, ‘Fuck The Pain Away.’

Now, the pair. have tried their hand at covering the swaggering opening track to Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde. The bluesy, piano-driven rendition doesn’t deviate too far from the original, with Dave Grohl cracking off his best impersonation of that signature Bob Dylan drawl.

“So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ by the immortal Bob Dylan!” Grohl and Kurstin wrote in a tweet.

Check out Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover the Bob Dylan classic ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.’

Dave Grohl and co have been keeping busy recently. Last month, Foo Fighters dropped their first new music since 2017’s Concrete and Gold, with funky new single ‘Shame Shame’. The track is taken off the band’s forthcoming new record, Medicine at Midnight, set to drop in February.