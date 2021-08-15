DJ Khaled has revealed on social media that he and his family are recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

The music producer revealed the news on his Instagram on Friday, August 13th, as per Entertainment Today. “My family and I recovered from COVID and we’re all good now,” Khaled wrote. “Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself.”

He continued: “Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery.”

“THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽 WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS!” he ended the post. It’s not known when the DJ was first diagnosed with the virus or which family members specifically tested positive. Khaled shares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with his wife Nicole Tuck.

The producer’s last album, Khaled Khaled, came out in April and featured such artists as Drake, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Justin Bieber. It charted at number seven in the ARIA album chart and at the top spot in the Billboard 200.

He told Entertainment Tonight at the time of the album’s release about how his sons helped him with the record. “Asahd and Aalam executive produced the album, both of them, they pick the colors, they approve the covers, they help me with the music and Asahd is four and half now so it’s like he is really dialed in, you know what I am saying?” he said. “I am not making this up, our kids are geniuses, man. My kids, all of our kids, you know what I am saying?”

Check out ‘LET IT GO’ by DJ Khaled: