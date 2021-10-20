Of all the places to be served your divorce papers, your nan’s funeral would be right up there as the worst place to get them, but that’s what supposedly happened to Dr. Dre this week.

TMZ reports that the hip hop mogul was at his grandmother’s funeral in Los Angeles on Monday, October 18th, when a process server for his ex-wife, Nicole Young, approached him and tried to serve him legal papers.

Anonymous sources for both parties offer differing versions though: Dre-affiliated sources insist the process server handed Dre the documents as he stood right beside his grandmother’s casket; sources close to Young say he was actually served in the car park after the funeral; whatever version is correct, it’s not the nicest location or timing for it to happen.

Dre allegedly reacted angrily and refused to take the documents, meaning the process server supposedly just left the papers near the gravesite.

It’s the latest twist in what has been a very contentious split between Dre and Young. Dre has already paid $325,433 in Young’s legal fees already, but a judge has ordered him to pay a total of $1.55 million. Dre has also filed a suit against his ex-wife alleging that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company bank account.

Young filed for divorce last June, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. She also later accused the rapper of abuse as another reason for the divorce. As per TMZ again, Dre filed legal docs in which he denied any wrongdoing, claiming she didn’t bring up the abuse allegations until after discovering their prenup wouldn’t entitle her to half his wealth.

Still, it shouldn’t take long for him to recover from any economic losses. It’s been announced that’ll be taking part in the Super Bowl halftime show next year, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem, which should notch him a pretty penny.

