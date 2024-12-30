It appears rap superstar Drake is so “keen” for his upcoming Australian tour, he’s been practicing his best Australian accent—and showing it off.

Ahead of his February 2025 tour, the rapper has been getting acquainted with Aussie slang, and practicing a questionable accent (which could be Kiwi as much as Aussie).

In a recent video shared by Rap Eras on Instagram, Drake was seen chatting with streamer Adin Ross, expressing his excitement: “I’m keen mate, easy as,” he says, covering his face with a laugh. “I can’t wait to touch down, mate, I’m keen!”

The Canadian announced his first Australian tour dates in eight years one month ago, after sparking rumours during a live stream with xQc, when he initially teased touring plans for these parts.

“February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years. Coming back to Australia on tour,” Drake said, adding that the shows will continue “until, like, March something.”

Originally slated to kick off at Rod Laver Arena on February 9th, additional dates were quickly added to The Anita Max Win Tour due to massive demand, and the Drake’s shows will now begin at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 4th.

The tour will wrap up with two shows in Auckland on February 28th and March 1st.

From the initial seven dates, the tour has expanded to 13 dates, due to “phenomenal demand.”

The Toronto native’s tour takes its name from a viral moment from his December 2023 livestream on Kick, where Drake introduced the alter ego “Anita Max Win” – a play on the gambling expression “I need a max win,” the maximum bonanza paid out on the slots.

Since his last show in 2027, the rapper has dropped a number of significant works, including Scorpion (2018), Certified Lover Boy (2021), the collaborative project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, in 2022, and last year’s For All The Dogs.

Drake’s 2025 Australasia ‘Anita Max Win Tour’

For tour and ticket information, visit drakerelated.com & livenation.com

Tuesday, February 4th

RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, February 5th

RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, February 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday, February 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Wednesday, February 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, February 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, February 17th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday, February 19th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Thursday, February 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, February 24th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday, February 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday, March 1st

Spark Arena, Auckland