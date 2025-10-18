Dua Lipa has wrapped the North American leg of her Radical Optimism tour by tapping another hometown hero for her surprise-song segment — this time teaming up with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard in Seattle for an acoustic “I Will Follow You Into the Dark”.

The pop star has turned the nightly covers slot into a running love letter to local icons, bringing out guests along the way: Lenny Kravitz in New York for “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over”, Gwen Stefani in California for “Don’t Speak”, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Billie Joe Armstrong, Leon Bridges, Mustafa the Poet and more.

Introducing the final guest of the US run, Lipa told the crowd at Climate Pledge Arena she wanted to honour “an indie legend” from the city itself. Gibbard walked onstage alone with an acoustic guitar, and the pair delivered the song in its purest form — trading verses before joining up for harmonies on the chorus.

“This song really moves me,” Lipa said. “I feel like it defines what love is in such a pure way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DLIPANEWS ✨ (@dlipanews)

Lipa recently told Variety the rotating covers idea stemmed from her one-off performance with Chris Stapleton at the American Country Music Awards, which inspired her to build a different musical surprise into each show. “How fun would it be if every night we do a different song?” she joked — before admitting the concept has been just as ambitious as it sounds.

The tradition began on Lipa’s Australian leg of the tour. “When we started doing it, in Australia, it was all of us in the band room, together: “Let’s do [AC/DC’s] ‘Highway to Hell’!,” because it just seemed mad and crazy,” she told the publication. “So we got up and rehearsed it, and then we said, ‘Let’s try something else’ — we didn’t end up performing it in the end, but I think it was Savage Garden. Then we did ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ by INXS, and then we went to New Zealand and did [Lorde’s] ‘Royals’ and [Crowded House’s 1986 hit] ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ as well.”