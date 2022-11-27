A music fan in Las Vegas has defended The 1975 frontman Matt Healy after footage of him pulling the fan on stage and kissing her was deemed “creepy” on social media.

The British rocker was in the middle of performing ‘Robbers’ during their set in Las Vegas, when he reached into the crowd and pulled a woman up onto the stage.

In fan-filmed footage of the incident, the two embrace before appearing to stumble around on stage, kissing briefly before the pair separate.

She is then seen being escorted from the stage by security.

This is honestly creepy behavior to me. The security guy clearly knows what's up and got her out of there. Matt is looks like he pre-gamed a bit much. — Kayleigh Ralphs (@RalphsKayleigh) November 26, 2022

The fan Healy kissed responded to the footage doing the rounds on Twitter, clarifying that the kiss was consensual.

“On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, I had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point, ‘I can only make out with you,’” the fan, named Isabella, wrote, alongside a screenshot from a phone that read “So we making out?”

“So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me!,” she added. “Also I’m a grown age of 24.”

Healy’s on-stage behaviour has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, with fans sharing videos of the singer crowd surfing and crushing young fans before slurring an apology, falling over on stage, and taking a fan’s phone before rubbing it on his crotch.

His off-stage behaviour has also come into question after he went after Australian radio station triple j following the band’s Australian tour announcement.

Healy shared a screenshot of triple j’s post on Instagram and said: “Play our music then before you start licking our arse just cos you’ve finally realised we’re mint.”

Soon after, he took to Twitter and put triple j on blast there as well, adding: “You literally have nothing to do with us coming to Australia don’t start getting involved now. You don’t have a monopoly on cool and the head of your company is a knobhead so yous can fuck off.”