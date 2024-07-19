It’s been two years since Fred again.. last released a studio album.
Love Electronic?
Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) was widely acclaimed upon its release in 2022, earning Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominations. Fred again..’s third album also won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
In 2021, the producer released not one but two albums – Actual Life (April 14-December 17 2020) and Actual Life 2 (February 2-October 15 2021) – so a fourth album, going by his normal timeline, is overdue.
Last year did see the release of a collaborative album with his mentor Brian Eno, though, titled Secret Life. Released through Four Tet’s label Text Records, Secret Life was a top 40 hit in New Zealand.
Fred again.. hasn’t really had time to record and release a fourth studio album since 2022, with touring being his main priority in the past couple of years.
He embarked on a surprise tour of Australia in March, followed by several shows in New Zealand, which marked his first-ever time performing in the latter country.
He caused quite a stir in Sydney with an unexpected live show at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and the show sold out in a flash due to overwhelming demand. Over 120,000 people battled for tickets, causing the Sydney Opera House website to crash temporarily.