The world could soon be getting a new Fred again.. album.

“I think I jus [sic] finished an album,” the English producer wrote in an Instagram post today, July 19th, accompanied by a picture of him smiling.

The post quickly received a slew of excited comments. “Cmon nowwwww [sic],” wrote DJ Messie, who toured with Fred again.. in Australia and New Zealand this year. “I need this,” wrote one fan, while The Avalanches simply commented with the “rock on” hand emoji.

It’s been two years since Fred again.. last released a studio album.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) was widely acclaimed upon its release in 2022, earning Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominations. Fred again..’s third album also won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In 2021, the producer released not one but two albums – Actual Life (April 14-December 17 2020) and Actual Life 2 (February 2-October 15 2021) – so a fourth album, going by his normal timeline, is overdue.

Last year did see the release of a collaborative album with his mentor Brian Eno, though, titled Secret Life. Released through Four Tet’s label Text Records, Secret Life was a top 40 hit in New Zealand.

Fred again.. hasn’t really had time to record and release a fourth studio album since 2022, with touring being his main priority in the past couple of years.

He embarked on a surprise tour of Australia in March, followed by several shows in New Zealand, which marked his first-ever time performing in the latter country.

He caused quite a stir in Sydney with an unexpected live show at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and the show sold out in a flash due to overwhelming demand. Over 120,000 people battled for tickets, causing the Sydney Opera House website to crash temporarily.