Just days out from the hugely-anticipated release of their third album angel in realtime, Gang of Youths has announced a curated festival experience featuring an incredible lineup of national and international artists.

Presented by triple j, A More Perfect Union will hit Hobart, Tasmania and Sandstone Point, Queensland in August (see full details below). Two completely unique lineups will take to the stage at two of Australia’s most stunning outdoor venues.

The Hobart festival will take place on Sunday, August 14th. It will see Arlo Parks, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Adam Newling, and The Lazy Eyes join Gang of Youths. London’s indie pop star Arlo Parks released her acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, last year. Insightfully discussing mental health, sexuality, and relationships, it was nominated for two Grammy Awards and won the U.K.’s Mercury Prize.

Brisbane favourites Cub Sport will play tracks from their well-received fourth album LIKE NIRVANA, while singer-songwriter Gretta Ray will celebrate the success of her debut album Begin to Look Around.

Sydney’s The Lazy Eyes will bring their energetic psych-rock to Tasmania, while alt-country singer-songwriter – who featured on Ruby Fields’ acclaimed debut album Been Doin’ It for a Bit – will round out the Hobart lineup.

The Sandstone Point festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th. It will feature Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah, BLESSED, Becca Hatch, and Romero alongside Dave Le’aupepe and co..

Needing no introduction, ARIA Award winning troubadour Matt Corby leads the supporting lineup in Queensland. Alternative rockers Middle Kids – currently making waves in the U.S. – will perform tracks from their excellent album Today We’re The Greatest.

Budjerah will show why they won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist at the 2021 ARIA Awards, while rapper BLESSED, R&B star Becca Hatch, and pop punk outfit Romero will prove why they’re among the most noticeable rising artists in the country.

A More Perfect Union will have gourmet food trucks and boutique beer and wine to go with the curated lineups. VIP tickets will also grant fans access to exclusive bar spaces with additional shade, seating, and stage views.

The two festival dates will coincide with Gang of Youths’ angel in realtime tour, coming to arenas in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in July and August. You can find tickets for the tour here.

“A more perfect union will be brought to Queensland and Tasmanian shores this August, in realtime. we are so grateful to each of the acts on this magnificent line up, we also can’t wait to get home. thank u to all of our hard working team that have helped us set this up – bring on August!” the band shared.

The band has partnered with PLUS1 to support the Aboriginal Legal Service who provide culturally safe legal services for Aboriginal people in NSW and the ACT. $1 from every A More Perfect Union ticket sold will support the Aboriginal Legal Service in their fight for justice for Aboriginal communities.

Tickets for both events will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25th at 10am local time. Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up here.