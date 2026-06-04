Good Things Festival is back for 2026, today announcing its dates and cities for this year.

On Thursday night, the annual Australian festival confirmed it will return to Melbourne on Friday, December 4th, Sydney on Saturday, December 5th, and Brisbane on Sunday, December 6th.

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Six years in, and Good Things has become the go-to destination for heavy music fans across the country. Launched in 2018 with clear echoes of Soundwave, the festival has grown into something entirely its own – a mix of nostalgia and new blood, providing a haven from metalheads and alt-rock fans.

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This year’s edition came with some slight hiccups – including the last-minute losses of The All-American Rejects and Knocked Loose, as well as Alpha Wolf. However, “there was a palpable buzz on the commute and early whispers about challenging schedule clashes that punters were painfully navigating”, Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 3.5-star review noted.

Notable performances included Scene Queen, who jolted the main stage to life early, calling out everyone from Donald Trump to scummy predators in the punk scene, and 15-year-old Newcastle prodigy Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, who was one of the day’s revelations. Granted an exception to bypass the festival’s 16+ rule, she immediately justified the paperwork.

Meanwhile, Garbage’s long awaited return to Melbourne was somewhat overshadowed by frontwoman Shirley Manson’s beach ball-related grievances. First she implored fans to puncture a solitary ball bouncing around the crowd. Later, after a miniature soccer ball rolled across the stage, she unleashed a volley of insults at an audience member: “Big guy with your big fucking beach ball! Ooh, I’m so scared of you, so thrilled by you! What a fucking douchebag!” she shouted.

But it was headliner Tool’s set that stood out – it felt like “stepping into a completely different dimension,” the review reads. “It was darker, stranger, heavier, and so improbably massive that its very existence as a festival closer felt surreal. You could feel it in the turnover: a jitter of anticipation, a hush folding over a clustering moshpit as faux horse-race commentary blared overhead, narrating a chaotic photo finish between runners named ‘Prick’ and ‘Vagina’.”

Check out the full review here.