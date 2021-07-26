BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Grimes enjoyed a trip to SpaceX together and now the internet thinks they might be collaborating on new music too.

The K-pop star and Elon Musk’s partner (Musk, of course, founded SpaceX) shared pictures on Instagram earlier today, July 26th, of their recent sojourn to the SpaceX facility in California, as per NME. “Rocket day with my fairy princess,” Jennie cutely captioned the series of pictures of the pair striking poses under a towering SpaceX rocket.

Grimes was not to be outdone, taking to Twitter to share extra pictures of them together. “Jennie and Grimes go to space,” she hyperbolically wrote, uploading some close-up shots of the pair.

And fans have unsurprisingly now started to speculate that a musical collaboration between Jennie and Grimes could be in the works. Indeed, the latter has previous with K-pop artists, having worked with LOONA on the 2018 track ‘Love4eva’. Gowon from LOONA is even Grimes and Musk’s illegibly-named child’s godmother.