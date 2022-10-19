The set times for Adelaide’s upcoming Harvest Rock Festival are here, and fans are going to to find it difficult fitting in seeing all the fine artists on show.
The City of Churches is set to be the go-to destination for music-lovers this November, with the two-day event set to take over Rymill and King Rodney Parks from Saturday, November 19th until Sunday, November 20th.
Described as a celebration of music, food, wine, and brew, it was the killer lineup that received the lion’s share of publicity lately, with the festival headlined by none other than the iconic Jack White.
A massive number of other international acts are also set to perform, including the legendary Black Crowes, the genre-bending Khruangnbin, Sam Fender, Groove Armada, Cat Power, Hot Chip, The Lumineers, and Kurt Vile.
But the local talent isn’t ignored either, boasting the legendary Crowded House, The Avalanches, Courtney Barnett, Tones And I, The Teskey Brothers, The Living End, and much, much more.
And with just one month to go, Harvest Rock has unveiled the set times for the festival. On Saturday, the party starts early on the Vines Stage with Electric Fields bringing the energy from 12:30pm-1pm. Acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, fresh off releasing his new album, hits the Harvest Stage a 1:45pm-2:30pm.
Another excellent Australasia singer-songwriter, Courtney Barnett, plays the Vines Stage from 5:30-6:30pm, with Australian pop superstar Tones and I offering an alternative sound on the Harvest Stage from 6pm-7pm.
After Kurt Vile & the Violators perform on the Vines Stage from 7pm-8pm, Jack White will bring Saturday to a close on the Harvest Stage from 9:30pm-11pm.
Sundays lineup is just as strong, with rising singer-songwriter Ruby Fields playing the Harvest Stage from 1pm-1:45pm. Iconic U.S. rocker Cat Power follows her on the same stage from 2:15pm-3pm, with Power then followed by the excellent Genesis Owusu from 3:30pm-4:30pm.
It’s all about electronic pioneers later in the evening when The Avalanches perform on the Harvest Stage from 6:30pm-7:30pm, and Hot Chip following on the Vines Stage from 7:30pm-8:30pm.
It’s then a battle between the beloved Crowded House and England’s new indie rock hero Sam Fender to close out the night. You can see the full set times below.
If you’re planning to attend, the best way to plan the weekend is by using the Harvest App, which is available now on both iOS and Android. More information about Harvest Rock can also be found via the official website.
