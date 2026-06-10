Jack White has announced his seventh studio album, Frozen Charlotte, arriving via Third Man Records next month.

The new record is scheduled to drop on Friday, July 10th. To celebrate the news, the rock legend has shared lead single “Dollar Bill”. Check it out below.

The album was teased through the Third Man Release Lab, a free two-part behind-the-scenes online series exploring the label’s creative approach to record releases. Fans who tuned in unknowingly caught glitching album imagery, allusions to a “Frozen Charlatan” character, and an early audio snippet of “Dollar Bill”.

Frozen Charlotte will be available on black vinyl, alongside several limited-edition pressings: a “Zug Island Blue” exclusive through Third Man Records, a “Chrome” variant for the Jack White tour and webstore, and an “Ice Blue” edition for independent record stores. CD and cassette formats will also be available. Pre-orders and pre-saves are live now.

The announcement comes after White dropped two new singles earlier this year — “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” — which White and his live band debuted during his sixth career appearance on Saturday Night Live. Both tracks mark his first new material since 2024’s No Name.

White has been making headlines by taking aim at Donald Trump, most recently blasting the US President about a 22-foot golden statue of himself.

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The garish statue was recently dedicated at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, with the inauguration overseen by evangelical pastor Mark Burns.

“The most frustrating part of modern American life is the attempt to make sense of people who don’t even CARE that they make no sense at all,” White wrote in his Instagram post.

It’s not the first time White has come for Trump this year.

Last month saw him call the president the “worst American of all time” after Trump shared an AI-generated image comparing himself to Jesus.