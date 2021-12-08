The whole world wants to see what happens when Kanye West and Drake reunite onstage, which is why Amazon Prime are streaming their joint concert this week.

Ye and his rival finally brought an end to their longstanding feud last month after Ye offered Drake an olive branch. He did so in attempt to convince his fellow rapper to perform their newest albums together with the time to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said in a video posted to social media. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.” The pair then took to Instagram to seemingly confirm the squashing of their beef, posting pictures and videos together at a Dave Chappelle event.

The Free Larry Hoover concert was then confirmed, and it will take place this Thursday, December 9th. Yesterday, word spread on social media that the concert would air in IMAX theatres. The Twitter account West Sub Ever noticed “Kanye with special guest Drake live in concert” was an upcoming event.

And now Amazon Prime has confirmed that it will stream globally for free this Thursday, December 9th. “Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access,” they announced on Twitter. “The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLive.”

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we've got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLivehttps://t.co/41feTihKXR pic.twitter.com/2a5Z8HGkEW

— Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 8, 2021

It looks like Ye and Drake might actually perform the entirety of their respective new albums in full too: with a runtime listed in the theatre viewing of two to three hours, that gives plenty of time for Donda and Certified Lover Boy to be played in full.

Aerial shots of the concert venue, the LA Coliseum, have also emerged, revealing the huge size of the operation involved in preparing the place. It looks like a massive circular mound is being built in the middle of the arena, what one Twitter user likened to a “monster truck rally setup.”

The Free Larry Hoover Concert will stream for free through Amazon Prime on Thursday, December 9th, at 8pm PT (3pm AEDT).

