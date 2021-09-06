Say what you want about Kanye West – and there’s a lot to be said – but it’s undeniable that his music gets commercial results. The hip hop star just landed an astounding tenth number one album on the Billboard 200 chart, as per Billboard.

The much-maligned Donda debuted atop the list thanks to 2021’s biggest week for any album. It shifted 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending September 2nd, according to MRC Data. That ensured it surpassed the year’s previous best week showing, when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour shifted 295,000 units on the chart dated June 5th.

Donda’s impressive showing means that Ye is now in a select group of seven artists with at least 10 number one albums to their name in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200. He’s drawn level with Elvis Presley and Eminem on 10, also closing in on Barbra Streisand (11), Bruce Springsteen (11), and close mate Jay-Z (14).

The Beatles are still far out in front however, having earned 19 number one albums. West’s ‘good friend’ Drake is one off the pace, having topped the charts with nine albums; it remains to be seen if his new album Certified Lover Boy, which dropped on September 3rd, will bring him level.

Donda also increases West’s hot streak on the Billboard 200 as he’s once again tied with Eminem for the most number one debuts in a row. Donda is his 10th straight charting album to bow atop the list. West remarkably also tied Eminem for the most consecutive number one albums on the Billboard 200 in the process.

West might have smashed his home country’s chart but he didn’t have it so easy in Australia. Hip hop trio Bliss n Eso came within a whisker of outselling their more famous counterpart in the ARIA charts, missing out on the top spot by just 156 units.

