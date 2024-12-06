The names of 5 promising artists have been added to the packed Laneway 2025 lineup today.

All five won triple j’s Unearthed competition, which hunts for new and exciting talent that Australia needs to know.

They join big names on the Laneway bill such as Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Djo, Remi Wolf, and Olivia Dean.

Now, an eclectix mix of hip-hop acts, rock bands and beyond are going to be hitting the Laneway stage at different stops early next year.

Indigenous rapper Miles Nautu is first up to perform in Brisbane on Saturday, February 8th. Nautu will get to play in his home city, sharing his music that is inspired by the likes of Kendrick Lamar.

Sydney storyteller DEVAURA will open the festival on Sunday, February 9th with her blend of R&B, pop, and soul vocals and disco beats.

Local indie rockers The Vovos will ignite Melbourne on Friday, February 14th, while the next day five-piece outfit Twine will warm up the Adelaide crowd. Their debut album New Old Horse came out today.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Finally, Perth gets to swim in the tunes of rising alt-indie band smol fish on Sunday, February 17th. They’re about to encounter a much bigger pond at Laneway, but not until going on their own ‘Small Tour’ at several venues.

Laneway Festival is sold out in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, with limited tickets selling fast in Adelaide and Perth. See the full Laneway 2025 dates below.

Laneway Festival 2025

Presented by triple j

Tickets available at lanewayfestival.com

Thursday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland (16+)

Saturday, February 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Turrbal Targun, Brisbane (16+) – sold out

Sunday, February 9th

Sydney Showground, Burramattagal Land & Wangal Land, Sydney (16+) – sold out

Friday, February 14th

Flemington Park, Wurundjeri Biik, Melbourne (16+) – sold out

Saturday, February 15th

Bonython Park, Kaurna Yerta, Adelaide (16+)

Sunday, February 16th

Wellington Square, Whadjuk Boodjar, Perth (16+)