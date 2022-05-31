Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t think that Jack Harlow’s huge success has anything to do with white privilege.

TMZ asked him over the weekend about the possibility that white privilege had an influence on Harlow’s swift rise to the top of hip hop.

Uzi was having none of it. He dismissed the idea that Harlow deserved the criticism that he receives (and there’s a lot of it), insisting that he was in fact “very good.”

When white privilege was then brought up, Uzi said, “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege…he’s signed to Black people.” Uzi was referring to Generation Now label, which was founded by DJ Drama and Don Cannon.

As per Hot News Hip Hop, Uzi has clearly had a change of heart: he once posted a picture on social media of Harlow accompanied by a clown emoji over his face.

Whether he’s benefited from some form of privilege or not, Harlow’s career will probably always be tied to his whiteness. Earlier this month, a fierce debate broke out on Twitter after someone compared Harlow to another hotly-tipped white rapper.

“Jack harlow havin the career lil dicky thought he was gonna have,” the person tweeted and all hell broke loose, with the comments split evenly in support for the pair.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Some even brought another white rapper into the equation. “Jack Harlow havin the career G-Eazy thought he was gonna have*,” someone corrected. “G-Eazy still a better rapper than Harlow. Bar for Bar! You comparing a Deity to a mere mortal!” another person retorted.

Harlow’s success is undeniable, regardless of how he got here. He released his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You earlier this month, with the album reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and number three on the U.S. Billboard 200. That made it the highest-charting album of his career so far.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.