The second collaborative single between Idris Elba and Lime Cordiale is here. ‘What’s Not to Like’ follows the actor/DJ and indie pop pair’s first release together, ‘Apple Crumble’, which came out in September.

Both are taken from the upcoming mini album Cordi Elba, scheduled for release on Friday, January 14th (via Chugg Music and 7Wallace Music).

“Our new single with @idriselba is called “What’s Not To Like” and it’s out everywhere now!” Lime Cordiale shared on their Instagram. “It might look like the latest rom com but it’s actually us on the front of #NewMusicDaily for @applemusic !!!”

“They encouraged me to put vocals down, I didn’t expect to be singing,” Elba revealed about the song. “I come from a DJ background, have always rapped, but never considered myself a singer.”

One of the most pleasantly unexpected collaborations of recent years, Elba and Lime Cordiale first linked up earlier this year when Oli and Louis Leimbach asked the Luther star to guest on an updated version of their 2020 track ‘Unnecessary Things’. Elba had been in Sydney making the new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which made their collaboration come together easily.

“We invited him into the studio to feature on a track. One track has now turned into many and we’ve got an exciting project in the works,” Oli said back then, teasing the possibility of a full record with Elba.

The release of ‘What’s Not to Like’ caps off a good week for the Leimbach brothers. The public voted them Best Australian Live Act at the 2021 ARIA Awards for their ‘Relapse Tour’. They had been up against strong competition in the form of Amy Shark (‘Cry Forever Tour 2021’), Genesis Owusu (‘Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour’), and The Avalanches (‘The Avalanches Live’).

Check out ‘What’s Not to Like’ by Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba: