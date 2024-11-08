Headbangers rejoyce, its release day for Perth metalcore stars Make Them Suffer and their self-titled fifth studio album.

Described as a full-circle moment for the band, the album spans 11 tracks of “inventive ferocity” – which has been previewed in recent months by singles including “Oscilator,” “Doomswitch” and “Mana God.”

Coinciding with today’s album release, they’ve released a visualiser video for another cut off the album, “Small Town Syndrome.”

“I really like the lyrics,” shares vocalist Sean Harmanis of the album’s closing track. “It’s describing someone trying to flee their hometown. They live in a small town and everyone’s always watching you and talking about each other, so there’s this paranoia and this sort of fear surrounding all of that.”

“That song’s pretty much about Perth. I like that lyrical content, and on the flip side, it’s just very fun to sing.”

Make Them Suffer contains 11 tracks and is the follow-up to 2020’s How To Survive A Funeral. The band has a new lineup as they embark on this new chapter of their career, with Alex Reade, formerly of Drown This City, on keyboards and backup vocals, replacing Booka Nile who departed in 2022.

Self-produced alongside returning collaborator Jeff Dunne (Disturbed, Ice Nine Kills, Fit For A King) on engineering, mixing and mastering duties, the album that would become Make Them Suffer sprouted from arrangements conjured at home, with the group eventually flying to Portland, USA to record on site with Dunne in a short two week window between tours.

“The end product of this album is the amalgamation of all of our years of hard work, experimentation, and experience,” shares Harmanis. “It represents a new chapter, but it’s also one that we’ve been building and working towards for our entire careers. This ultimately feels like the gateway album into Make Them Suffer.”

The band will next appear onstage for a headline show in New Zealand before supporting Bury Tomorrow in the UK and Europe. They are planning an Australian tour next year to promote the album.

Make Them Suffer is out now through Sharptone Records.