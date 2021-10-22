There’s clearly a reason that Miley Cyrus loves to cover ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Metallica so much, saying she thinks the classic song “was written for me.”

Cyrus’ version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ was included in the packed tribute album The Metallica Blacklist, while she also performed the song alongside Metallica on The Howard Stern Show in September. Cyrus had previously covered the hit at Glastonbury in 2019, as her rock style was starting to develop.

Cyrus spoke with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for Interview Magazine, discussing the importance of the song to her and her career.

“This eclectic mosaic of a collaboration that we’ve brought to life (on The Metallica Blacklist) is reflective of (unity),” she said. “It’s like, ‘Fuck the divide.’ For you to listen to my cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ with an open mind is an example of that — you don’t judge who I’ve been, what I’ve done, or how people see me.”

Cyrus continued: “By allowing me to cover ‘Nothing Else Matters’ on the record is like you guys validating my relationship to this song. It feels like it was written for me, and it was something that I was able to make my own. And now, my fans have that connection to it as well.”

Ulrich also revealed that he’ll be seeing Cyrus play live at the upcoming BottleRock festival, which also features Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters. He told her the last time he caught her live was at a Chris Cornell tribute in Los Angeles two years ago.

Cyrus loves Metallica so much that she famously stated her intention to record an entire album composed of covers of their songs, although there’s no release date for that yet. She also stated that Plastic Hearts was largely inspired by the band.

Check out ‘Nothing Else Matters’ (cover) by Miley Cyrus: