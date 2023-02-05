St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival could have been renamed St. Valentine’s Laneway Festival in Brisbane yesterday, as it set the scene for a surprise on-stage proposal.

The festival’s official Instagram account shared a video from Adam Newling‘s set, during which members of the audience held up a large sign reading, “Tasman, will you marry me?”

“Hey Tas, what does that say?” Newling can be heard asking his bandmate in the background. “Hey Tas, can you read that out to us all?”

Wilson responds, “Yes,” into the microphone, oblivious to longtime girlfriend Sammy Flipo getting down on one knee behind him.

GFlip was amongst the first to congratulate the happy couple.

“MY SISTER AND BROTHER IN LAW!!” they wrote on Laneway’s post. “Welcome to the family TASSSSY!!”

In her own Instagram post, Sammy said the pair met at Brisbane’s Laneway Festival pre-COVID: “4 years ago we met at Brisbane Laneway. 4 years later I got on stage and proposed. And he said yes!!!

“Thank you to everyone involved for keeping the biggest secret from Tas. I fucking love you Tasman Wilson!!!”

GFlip’s partner Chrishell Stause was among many posting their congratulations.

“Awww CONGRATS sooooo happy for you both,” she wrote alongside a row of clapping hand emojis.

The Selling Sunset reality star confirmed her romance with Aussie musician GFlip on the show’s reunion episode, ending months of speculation.

GFlip performed at Laneway Festival in 2019, as did Ruby Fields – with whom both Newling and Wilson performed.

US pop-rock trio HAIM and international R&B star Joji have been in Australia performing exclusively at this year’s festival. From overseas, Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., Billie Eilish’s superstar brother FINNEAS, Norwegian bedroom pop singer Girl in Red, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers have all returned to Australia to perform.

The Laneway Festival tour continues in Sydney today, before hitting Adelaide on Friday, February 10th, Melbourne on Saturday, February 11th and Perth on Sunday, February 12th.