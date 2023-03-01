Peach PRC is going on an Australian tour.

Beginning in Adelaide on Thursday, April 27th, the acclaimed pop singer-songwriter will then hit Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane throughout April and May (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 7th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Monday, March 6th at 9am local time (sign up here).

The tour is in support of Peach PRC’s debut EP, Manic Dream Pixie, which is scheduled for release on April 28th via Universal Music (pre-save/pre-order here). The EP contains new single ‘Perfect For You’, the 25-year-old’s tribute to Paris Hilton’s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’.

“Kiss me, I’m not scared”, Peach PRC pleads in the glossy number, before adding, “She’s gonna hate me, but I want you so bad”.

“I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song, so the longing in those lyrics is straight up how I was feeling,” Peach PRC explained about the track’s meaning.

According to Peach PRC, the pair once listened to Hilton’s song together, “with one earphone each”, so it was a wonderful moment when Hilton herself duetted and posted it on her TikTok after Peach PRC shared it.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

2023 has already started brightly for the singer-songwriter, with Peach PRC appearing in triple j’s Hottest 100 twice – God Is A Freak (16) and Forever Drunk (65) both made the countdown.

Alongside G Flip and MUNA, she’ll be performing at Sydney’s WorldPride next month during the Rainbow Republic Closing Concert.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Peach PRC 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Pre-sale begins Monday, March 6th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Tuesday, March 7th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Thursday, April 27th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, April 28th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, May 11th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 13th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, May 19th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD