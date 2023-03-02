Peach PRC has shared another taste of her forthcoming debut EP just a few days out from her appearance at Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Confidently titled ‘F U Goodbye’, it’s the type of sparkling and gloopy electropop the singer-songwriter has been popping out for fun lately.

Produced alongside ARIA Award winner Konstantin Kersting (Tones & I, Amy Shark), the track is an anthem of empowerment and hope.

“This track was about reclaiming my power over one of the most damaging experiences of my life – and putting the blame where it belongs,” Peach PRC explains. “The verses sort of lull the perpetrator into a false sense of calm, but the chorus is me fully unleashing my rage and refusing to play the insipid little victim.”

‘F U Goodbye’ arrives just in the nick of time for Peach PRC’s performance at Rainbow Republic, Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, this Sunday, March 5th.

Following this, she’ll hit the road for an a just-announced Australian tour in April and May, taking in stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full details below).

‘F U Goodbye’ will feature on Peach PRC’s upcoming debut EP, Manic Dream Pixie, alongside the Paris Hilton-approved ‘Perfect For You’.

And 2023 has already started brightly for the singer-songwriter, with Peach PRC appearing in triple j’s Hottest 100 twice – God Is A Freak (16) and Forever Drunk (65) both made the countdown.

Peach PRC’s ‘F U Goodbye’ is out now. Manic Dream Pixie is out April 28th via Island Records Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).

Peach PRC 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Pre-sale begins Monday, March 6th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Tuesday, March 7th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Thursday, April 27th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, April 28th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, May 11th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 13th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, May 19th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD