There has been a break in the investigation into the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., AKA Young Dolph, late last year.

Law enforcement have identified 23-year-old Justin Johnson as the suspect wanted in connection to the rapper’s alleged murder outside a bakery in November.

A warrant has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Johnson on a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.

🚨#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. He should be considered armed & dangerous. Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/38OkN4zWko — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest, for a total reward of $10,000 – $15,000 in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department and Crimestoppers.

According to TMZ, Johnson appears to be a local rapper who goes by the name StraightDrop.

According to law enforcement, Gucci isn’t the only thing Johnson is packing.

They say he has ties to organised crime and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release, according to the U.S. Marshals Service news release.

The original charge was a weapons offence.

He has also been added to TBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list, according to Complex.

As Tone Deaf has previously reported, Thornton was gunned down outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on November 17th last year.

An eyewitness to the murder claims that the musician was killed by a shot fired through the window as he walked into the cookie store.

Memphis police soon released CCTV footage of the suspected killers, who wore masks and hoodies to hide their identities.

One of the individuals had a Draco AK-47 pistol while the other used a handgun.

The Covington Police Department later revealed their belief that the white Mercedes used as the getaway vehicle in Thornton’s shooting was also used in the shooting of two women, one of whom died from her injuries.

Police have not yet identified anyone else involved with Thornton’s death.