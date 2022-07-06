Post Malone is set to perform his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in a special virtual reality concert this month.

Titled Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience, the concert film will be held in Venues within Horizon Worlds, a free online virtual reality app available through Meta Quest headsets. If those words meant absolutely nothing to you, the concert will also be aired via Post Malone’s official Facebook and Instagram.

“What really appealed to me was Meta being a great partner and allowing us to go absolutely nuts to create some of the most epic shit ever. It’s just a really cool, really different way to experience the album,” the rapper and singer explained to Billboard.

Special guests set to appear include The Kid Laroi, Fleet Foxes, and Roddy Ricch, with all three featuring on Malone’s latest album. And as per his own words, Malone also “got to light some things on fire too” for the concert.

“Opening and listening to a new album had always been an experience for me,” he added, “and now with VR and what Meta is doing, it’s taking the meaning of an album experience to another level.”

Twelve Carat Toothache was released last month to mostly positive reviews. The album became Malone’s fourth top five charter in the U.S., while it also reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience is set to premiere on Friday, July 15th. If you miss out then, the concert will be available to watch in Horizon Worlds until September 30th. You can find out all the information about the concert here.

If you prefer your concerts not to take place in the virtual world, it was announced that Malone will join Red Hot Chili Peppers on their Australian tour next year.

