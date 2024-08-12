Queenscliff Music Festival has boosted its lineup for the 2024 edition this November.

New acts include jungle bluesman C.W. Stoneking, ARIA-nominated Emily Wurramara, Sydney’s alt-country star Andy Golledge, and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission. Joining them are the vibrant Sugar Fed Leopards, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, The High Street Drifters, Ethiopian/Eritrean-inspired Chikchika, and disco-funk band Vaudeville Smash.

Emerging from the Kimberley music scene, Tjaka mixes traditional sounds with modern elements. The lineup also features rising pop star ISHAN, surf-coast duo Wild Honey, Triple J Unearthed winner GIMMY, bluesman Nathan Beretta, and ABC Kids favourite Whistle & Trick.

These artists join previously announced acts Michael Franti & Spearhead, Marlon Williams, Xavier Rudd and Kasey Chambers, Bob Log III, The Bures Band, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Fools, Grace Cummings, Jack Botts, The Meltdown, Queenie, Rob Edwards and The Stamps, plus The Wiggles Sound System.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will arrive in Australia fresh off their summer tour of the US, so expect them to be warmed up and raring to go at the festival.

Ever since it first entered the Australian music scene towards the end of the ‘90s, Queenscliff Music Festival has been a rite of passage for any self-respecting music lover.

The iconic festival celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, bringing a stacked lineup featuring Aloe Blacc, Boy & Bear, The Dreggs, Dan Sultan, Frank Turner, and many more international and local favourites to Queenscliff.

From its original draw of 1,460 punters, the festival now runs across multiple days, drawing in figures of over 20,000.

While the Queenscliff Music Festival also found itself affected by COVID, necessitating the cancellation of its 2020 and 2021 affairs, things are now well-and-truly back on track. After a triumphant return in 2022 and big celebration in 2023, the festival is going from strength to strength in turbulent time for the Australian live music circuit.

Tickets to Queenscliff Music Festival 2024 are on sale now via the official website. The festival heads to Princess Park on Queenscliff Foreshore between Friday, November 22nd-Sunday, November 24th.