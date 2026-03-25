As anticipation builds for his Britpop tour, Robbie Williams has confirmed a lineup of special guests joining him across Australia and New Zealand.

The UK legend is heading our way in November in support of his latest and 13th studio album, Britpop, with shows confirmed in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle (Williams’ first ever show in the city), Brisbane, Auckland and Christchurch, his first performance there in 25 years.

Joining him in Australia will be multi-talented homegrown drummer, singer, songwriter and producer G Flip. Fresh from their sold-out Dream Ride tour earlier this month, G Flip delivers big pop hooks and even bigger feels, backed by a live show that truly packs a punch.

Following an extraordinary performance at the Women’s Asian Cup Closing Ceremony on the weekend, G Flip proved exactly why they’re a force like no other. With hits ranging from “Disco Cowgirl” and “Drink Too Much” to “The Worst Person Alive”, “Be Your Man”, and more, they keep the crowd on their feet from start to finish.

In New Zealand, Williams will be joined by one of the most watched groups to come from the small but mighty country, Drax Project. The four-piece have collaborated on hits with Hailee Steinfeld (“Woke Up Late”) and Six60 (‘”Catching Feelings”) and have toured with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Parliament Funkadelic, and more.

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The pop outfit has accrued more than half a billion global streams and 35 Platinum accreditations, making waves in the US with Top 40 hits on pop and R&B radio, and performances at the iHeart Radio Festival and Rolling Stone’s Coachella party.

Powerhouse UK outfit The Lottery Winners will also perform across both countries. They sell out shows across the UK, recently supported Williams on his European tour, and have multiple chart-topping albums under their belt.

Playing cuts from their new record KOKO plus songs from their extensive catalogue, the band is known for their infectious indie-pop sound and dynamic live show, which will set the tone for the night’s proceedings.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

ROBBIE WILLIAMS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Saturday, November 7th

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

with G Flip, Lottery Winners

Wednesday, November 11th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

with G Flip, Lottery Winners

Saturday, November 14th

Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

with G Flip, Lottery Winners

Tuesday, November 17th

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

with G Flip, Lottery Winners

Friday, November 20th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

with G Flip, Lottery Winners

Tuesday, November 24th

Eden Park, Auckland NZ

with Drax Project, Lottery Winners

Saturday, November 28th

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch NZ

with Drax Project, Lottery Winners