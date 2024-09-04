Spilt Milk may have postponed its 2024 event, but it has confirmed a major lineup for its House Party series.

The festival will bring Troye Sivan, Glass Animals, G Flip, Artemas, and Sycco to select cities in Australia.

The Spilt Milk House Party will be in Perth on November 17th, the Gold Coast on November 23rd, and Newcastle on November 24th.

Tickets for these smaller events are expected to be in high demand due to limited venue sizes. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale, which starts at 10am local time on Wednesday, September 11th, at spilt-milk.com.au. Pre-sale tickets are priced at $149.95.

Sivan is having a huge year, with an upcoming North American tour alongside Charli XCX. He will return to Australia for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this November, supporting his 2023 album Something to Give Each Other, which received two Grammy nominations, four ARIA Awards, and nearly 250 million streams.

Glass Animals, the British indie pop band known for their hit “Heat Waves,” will also perform. The track was a #1 hit in the 2020 Hottest 100 and earned ARIA gold certification. The band will be touring with their new album I Love You So F**ing Much*.

Melbourne-born artist G Flip, now based in LA, is also on the lineup. G Flip has gained worldwide recognition with their 19-date sold-out DRUMMER tour in the US, six sold-out Australian tours, and six ARIA nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Live Act.

Artemas, a dark pop artist known for TikTok hits like “i like the way you kiss me” and “if u think i’m pretty,” is another addition. Artemas has performed with SZA, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay, and will showcase their latest songs pretty and yustyna.

Sycco, a First Nations artist who made waves in 2020 with the single “Dribble,” completes the lineup. Sycco has collaborated with Flume and Chrome Sparks and recently released Zorb, a synth-driven, psychedelic pop track.

This shift to House Parties comes after the festival announced its postponement in July, telling fans: “Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year. Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. I miss u xx SPILT MILK.”

Spilt Milk House Party 2024

Presented by Kicks Entertainment

Pre-sale tickets on sale – 10am local time, Wednesday, September 11th

ANZ pres-ale tickets on sale – 10am local time, Thursday, September 12th

GA tickets on sale – 10am local time, Friday, September 13th*

Sign up for pre-sale here

*ANZ cardholders have exclusive access to presale tickets from 10am local time, Thursday, September 12th.

Visit anz-circlelive.com.au/pre-sales to find out more.

Sunday, November 17th

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Saturday, November 23rd

Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast

Sunday, November 24th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Lineup

Troye Sivan

Glass Animals

G Flip

Artemas

Sycco