Adelaide’s midyear music festival, Spin Off, is expanding this year with a new DJ stage.

The Cherry House Party stage will feature top resident DJs from Adelaide, including MANOV, Tommy G, and JONNY K, specialising in pop, party anthems, and RNB tracks.

Spin Off will take place on Friday, July 19th at the Adelaide Showground, continuing to grow and solidify its reputation in South Australia’s music scene.

Tom Ganly, Head of Marketing and Entertainment at Cherry Nightclub, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “When the opportunity arose to collaborate with Adelaide’s favourite mid-year festival, we jumped at it. Spin Off has been doing great things in SA for a number of years now, and it perfectly makes sense for Cherry to be a part of the event. We’re super keen to be hosting our own stage at this year’s festival!”.

In addition to the music performances, Spin Off is offering an opportunity for attendees to become more than just spectators with the #LETMEHOSTSPINOFF competition.

Participants can post a video on TikTok or Instagram, tagging @spinofffestival and using the hashtag #LETMEHOSTSPINOFF, explaining why they would be the ideal host for the festival. Winners will receive exclusive AAA access to interview artists, capture all the action, and share the Spin Off experience with three friends.

The 2024 lineup features a mix of local and international acts across various stages. The main stage will host artists like Girl In Red, Conan Grey, G Flip, Peach PRC, and Baby Gravy (Yung Gravy + BBNO$), among others. The Sound Archive will feature DJ Seinfield, Sam Alfred, and jamesjamesjames, among others.

Tickets are on sale now, with buy now, pay later options available through Zip Pay and PayPal. For more information on tickets and the full festival lineup, visit spinoffadelaide.com.au.

Spin Off 2024

Friday, July 19th

Adelaide Showground, Wayville SA

Tickets on sale now via spinoffadelaide.com.au

Lineup

GIRL IN RED – CONAN GRAY – G FLIP – PEACH PRC – BABY GRAVY (YUNG GRAVY + BBNO$) – THE LAST DINNER PARTY – MICHAEL MARCAGI – OLD MERVS

RUM JUNGLE – MISS KANINNA

SOUND ARCHIVE

DJ SEINFELD – SAM ALFRED – JAMESJAMESJAMES – CLUB ANGEL

RONA. – FUKHED – WILLO – DIVIDE DJS

CHERRY HOUSE PARTY

MANOV – TOMMY G – JONNY K – BRAD – GEEZER – HECTOR – KRYSTAL

GUNS DOWN – NINEONEONE – SOME BROWN – BRAYDEN