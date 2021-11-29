T-Pain didn’t mince his words when he offered some important advice for up and coming artists trying to make it big in the music industry.

The rapper and producer got pretty serious on social media over the weekend. “The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start.”

No further details were forthcoming from T-Pain; he didn’t specifically mention any younger artists in particular. T-Pain has previous with doling out advice to his fans on social media. Earlier this year, he discussed the potential in finding your own sound as a growing artist rather than copying the current trends in music.

“You know when your shit sounds like somebody else’s shit,” he said back then on Twitch. “You’re making it because you’re in the studio like, ‘What’s the number one record now? We need to make another one of those.’ Stop doing that! Stop! You’re not original! Give me some original shit!”

When he’s not being a music guru for fans and artists, T-Pain has had quite the year in 2021. He revealed that he became severely depressed after Usher told him that he ruined music with his infamous use of auto-tune.

T-Pain and Usher reconciled at a Dave Chappelle event last week, squashing any rumours of a continuing feud. T-Pain even told Usher he loves him, which really says it all. Considering he also brought Drake and Kanye together at one of his recent events, Chappelle must have some power over all these hip hop stars. Someone find out his secret.

