The Amity Affliction have released “Bleed”, the second single off their forthcoming album House of Cards.

Released via Pure Noise Records on April 24th, the long-awaited new studio album is set to reaffirm the band’s status as one of heavy music’s most dynamic groups. It is the first to feature Jonny Reeves, who became a permanent addition to the lineup last year. He replaced Ahren Stringer, who the band parted ways with in February last year.

Last month, they shared the title track, which was penned by frontman Joel Birch for his brother and sister (and himself), taking stock of the relationship shared with their mother – a central figure at the heart of House of Cards.

The new single, “Bleed” lands with impact, taking a ferocious stride forward for the group into a brand new era of artistry. The song has manifested itself into an avenue for Birch to look at public perceptions and personas, versus the reality he exists in every day.

As he explained: “This song is a bit of a fuck you to people online who leave comments like they know me personally, or know anything about what’s happening in my life, and a bit of a reminder to myself that I am not beholden to that idea, and I am the person I know myself to be.

“‘I bleed the way I bleed…’ is my way of saying that I am the way I am, not the way I am perceived to be by people who don’t actually know me and have formed or projected an idea of me onto me by way of social media.”

The single comes mid-way through The Amity Affliction’s 21 date regional tour with favourites In Hearts Wake and Redhook, which kicked off last month. It continues on through NSW, Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia through March – a perfect primer leading into the album release and their return to North America in April.

In addition to their current Australian tour dates, they have also been announced as part of the Hellbound II heavy metal cruise in 2027, where they will perform alongside heavyweights including Parkway Drive, Alpha Wolf, I Killed the Prom Queen, and Thy Art is Murder.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ recently sat down with Birch to discuss the weight of loss, the psychic toll of life online, and why this record finally feels like a return home.

“I think that me and Dan [Brown] were on the same page for this one where we just wanted to do what people love about the band,” Birch said of the songwriting process for House of Cards. “And I mean, that’s just screaming and a big chorus. It’s what we’ve done forever. We just wanted to make sure they were good ones.”

Read the full interview here.

The Amity Affliction’s “Bleed” is out now. For tour and ticket information, see here.