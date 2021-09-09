The Kid LAROI will be taking to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York as he continues his musical crusade in the U.S..

The young sensation from Sydney will perform at the iconic event at New York’s Barclay Centre alongside Justin Bieber on Monday, September, the pair set to deliver their hit single ‘STAY’, as per The Music Network.

It’s well deserved considering the commercial success of ‘STAY’: after spending seven weeks at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart, it also reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 last month. The song has now been certified Platinum in the US and Double Platinum in Australia.

It could be an even bigger night for the hip hop star, as LAROI is nominated for two awards, Best New Artist and PUSH Performance of the Year following the release of last year’s breakout mixtape F*CK LOVE. He’ll face very strong competition in the former category from Saweetie and Olivia Rodrigo.

LAROI’s mate Bieber could also be on for a good night, leading the nominees list with seven nods, just ahead of Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Stars such as Billie Eilish, Drake, Lil Nas X, and BTS are also up for awards.

And the list of performers is absolutely stacked aside from LAROI and Bieber: Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Twenty One Pilots, and Olivia Rodrigo will be taking to the stage. Doja Cat will be on double duty, performing two songs and hosting the whole thing as well.

The 2021 MTV VMAs kick off on Monday, September 13th, at 10am (AEST). The pre-show will air from 8:30am (AEST). Catch it live on Foxtel or follow coverage on mtv.com.au.

Check out ‘STAY’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber: