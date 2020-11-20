The Network, Green Day’s ‘very, very secret’ mysterious side project, have released their new EP Trans Am.

It’s not Green Day, they swear. The trio have denied for years that they are in fact behind The Network. The band supposedly consists of members Fink, Van Gough, and Snoo (as well as additional members Captain Underpants, Z, and Balducci. When they formed in 2003, they claimed they were “brought together by an ancient prophecy.”

The band concealed their identities by using accents and wearing masks. They also frequently released press statements denouncing Green Day, kind of like when your crush would pull on your hair a little too noticeably in primary school.

Billie Joe Armstrong has openly quashed rumours of any Green Day connection, saying “All I gotta say is fuck The Network. These guys are totally spreading rumours.”

The mysterious band released their debut album Money Money 2020 back in 2003. The three members of the pop-punk legends are cited as songwriters for Money Money 2020 by the group’s publisher. Journalists also noted the band’s vocals were unmistakably that of Armstrong.

After then opening for Green Day in 2005, they suddenly became inactive. They released their first new music in 17 years earlier this month. ‘We Told You So’ acted as a preview of their comeback album Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!, set to arrive on December 4th.

Now, as per Pitchfork, The Network have released a full EP on November 20th. Speaking about the new collection, the band said: “Back in 2003 we, The Network, warned mankind of the fate they would meet in the year 2020.

“To no surprise 2020 is upon us and it looks exactly as our prophecy predicted. As one final warning on December 4, 2020, we will release Money Money 2020 Pt II: We Told Ya So!. We are at Threat Level Midnight.