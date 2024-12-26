The Offspring’s Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman has praised Linkin Park’s decision to bring Emily Armstrong on board as their new lead vocalist, calling it an “amazing and brave” move.

Armstrong, best known as the co-founder of the band Dead Sara, was announced as the new vocalist for the iconic nu metal band in September.

She stepped into a role previously held by the late Chester Bennington, who tragically passed away in 2017.

The band’s return, which also introduced drummer Colin Brittain to their lineup, initially garnered excitement but quickly faced controversy. Fans unearthed Armstrong’s alleged ties to Scientology and her connection to convicted rapist Danny Masterson, sparking heated debates online.

In response, Armstrong released a statement to “clear the air,” while band member Mike Shinoda emphasized that their reunion tour is “not about erasing the past.”

Since Armstrong’s addition, Linkin Park has dropped their eighth studio album, From Zero, their first release in seven years.

The album debuted at number 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, continuing the Linkin Park legacy of every studio album they’ve released landing in the ARIA Top 3.

The band is set to hit the road in 2025 with a massive world tour featuring special guests like Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and Architects, among others.

In an interview with Marcelo Vieira, Wasserman addressed the shift in Linkin Park’s lineup, describing the addition of Armstrong as “an amazing and a brave choice for them.”

“I know a lot of people aren’t going to accept a female singer – just for whatever reason,” he said. “I think it’s a dumb reason. Emily is amazing. She’s got such an amazing voice. We got to do a tour with Dead Sara before.”

He added, “I wish those guys the best. I hope they’re as successful as ever, ’cause Emily’s amazing and those guys are just great guys and they make great music.”

Shinoda shared his perspective on the decision to hire Armstrong instead of a vocalist with a voice similar to Bennington’s in an interview with Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7.

“We just want Emily to be Emily,” he explained. “The songs are the songs. Emily is Emily. … I remember seeing a video of a Linkin Park cover band that sounded so much like Chester. Fans loved it, but it weirded me out. It made me immediately know that it wasn’t the move for us. I like it for [the cover bands], but I wouldn’t put that in our band.”

Linkin Park’s From Zero 2025 world tour dates will kick off in Mexico City on January 31st, 2025, with the current run of tour dates concluding in Brazil on November 15th.

Although the band will return to Jakarta for the first time in 13 years in February, there are currently no dates slated for Australia or New Zealand.