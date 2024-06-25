The Presets are the third artist to be revealed for the new outdoor concert series, Live at the Gardens.

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment – the team behind the beloved A Day on the Green series – Live at the Gardens is a series of outdoor concerts coming to Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne over two weekends in November.

“What happens when Melbourne’s most-loved botanic gardens joins forces with one of Australia’s premier outdoor music event organisers? The result is Live at the Gardens,” the official series bio reads. After Matt Corby and Xavier Rudd were announced as the first two artists for Live at the Gardens, The Presets have been unveiled as the third main guest of the series.

The party-starting electronic duo will light up the Live at the Gardens stage on Friday, November 15th, where they will be joined by special guests Midnight Juggernauts (DJ set) and Haiku Hands.

Tickets to The Presets’ show go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11am local time. The Live at the Gardens and Roundhouse pre-sales begin on Monday, July 1st at 11am local time.

Helmed by Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes, The Presets have been firing up Australian dance floors for over two decades. The Presets have won seven ARIA Awards in their career to date, including Album of the Year in 2008 (Apocalypso).

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The duo have released one single so far in 2024, “World’s Collapsing”, a collaboration with Aussie electronic producer Willaris. K.

The Presets – Live at the Gardens

With special guests Midnight Juggernauts (DJ set) & Haiku Hands

Live at the Gardens pre-sale begins Monday, July 1st (11am local time)

Roundhouse pre-sale begins Monday, July 1st (11am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via liveatthegardens.com.au

Friday, November 15th

Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC