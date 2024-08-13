The Script are coming back to Australia next year.

One of Ireland’s biggest bands, the pop-rock icons will travel around Australia as part of their ‘Satellites World Tour’ in early 2025, playing in Wollongong and Sydney as well as performing A Day on the Green shows in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and West Australia.

It’s been a few years since The Script’s Australian shows, while their upcoming tour will mark their first-ever A Day on the Green shows. At the latter shows, the Dublin-born band will be supported by Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors, and Lotte Gallagher.

The Script can’t wait to get back to this part of the world. “Australia always holds a special place in our touring hearts, so we can’t wait to come back early 2025 to play the hits and new songs from our forthcoming new album, Satellites,” the band said when the tour was announced.

The Script are touring in support of their new album, Satellites, which comes out on Friday, August 16th, and it will be a poignant release for the band, their first since the passing of their beloved band member Mark Sheehan.

Sheehan, who was in the band with Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power, died last year. The Script almost quit due to Sheehan’s death, but O’Donnoghue knew they had to continue.

“When Mark passed away, everything got put on the backburner and we were really trying to round up the troops as far as, ‘Where do we go from here?’ the singer recently told RETROPOP magazine.

“Everybody was trying to work their way through the devastation and decide what’s next for us. You know, do we stop The Script? Or do we want to continue?… I needed to finish what we’d started.”

Aussie fans of The Script can expect to hear most of their new album at their upcoming shows, but the band will also perform lots of fan favourite cuts from their entire discography.

With that in mind, Tone Deaf decided to look back at The Script’s five biggest hits in Australia (as per their performance on the ARIA Singles Chart), which you can check out below.

“For the First Time” – #12 (2010)

The lead single from The Script’s second album, Science & Faith. It unsurprisingly debuted at #1 on the Irish Singles Chart, but the song was widely embraced around the world, including in Australia, Canada, and the UK. “For the First Time” had a prominent admirer in The Wanted, with the British boyband choosing to cover the song for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

“For the First Time” was a reflective song for The Script, coming when the band were achieving worldwide fame just as their home country of Ireland was suffering during a recession. The song was an important reminder of their humble roots.

“Before the Worst” – #10 (2009)

The fifth and final single from the band’s self-titled debut album – what a way to end your first record. “Before the Worst” has been blasted out prominently in Australia before, with The Script choosing to perform the song during their halftime show at the 2009 NRL Grand Final. That key showcase likely helped “Before the Worst” to a top 10 finish on the ARIA Singles Chart, an even higher position than the song enjoyed in the band’s home country.

Superheroes – #7 (2014)

The Script’s most recent big hit in Australia came a decade ago. As O’Donoghue explained at the time, “Superheroes” was written for “the unsung heroes” of the world, drawing on the band’s popular theme of offering hope through difficult times. “Superheroes” proved to be popular with critics and fans alike, and performed well on charts around Europe.

Hall of Fame – #4 (2012)

This one really needs no introduction. The Script collaborated with Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am on “Hall of Fame,” who was well known to O’Donoghue as one of his fellow judges on The Voice UK. The uplifting song showcased the pair’s strong chemistry, with the lyrics offering optimistic words about perseverance. “Hall of Fame,” which eventually became certified 3x Platinum in Australia, was their second top five song in the country.

Breakeven – #3 (2008)

A song with long-lasting popularity, with Canadian pop star Tate McRae covering it on her North American tour in 2022. Before then, The Script could be seen performing “Breakeven” everywhere from The Ellen Degeneres Show to U2’s Irish shows.

The Script 2025 Australian Tour

Saturday, January 25th (A Day on the Green)

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Sunday, January 26th (A Day on the Green)

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Tuesday, January 28th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, January 30th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

With X Ambassadors

Saturday, February 1st (A Day on the Green)

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Sunday, February 2nd (A Day on the Green)

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Wednesday, February 5th (A Day on the Green)

Burswood Park, Perth, WA

With Calum Scott, Montaigne & X Ambassadors