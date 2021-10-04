Music artists tread a fine line when it comes to making albums. Make too many, keep going too long, and your legacy is at risk; make too little, don’t keep going long enough, and you risk being forgotten to time.
Sometimes there’s a band you just desperately wish had made another record, even just one more. So many greats have had their career cut short through tragedy or fighting or creative differences.
We asked you for your own suggestions and you didn’t disappoint, with a lot of obvious picks and some interesting less obvious ones. Take a look below at some of the bands you wish had made one more album!
INXS
As one of our readers put it, INXS had much more evolution left but it was impossible without Michael Hutchence. Before their frontman’s tragic death in 1997 aged just 37, INXS had established themselves as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They won Best Group at the ARIA Awards in 1987, 1989, and 1992.
Album after album, they released quality anthemic rock but it just wasn’t the same after Hutchence’s death. They kept releasing records, replacing him with guest singers, but the original magic was gone. It would have been fascinating to see if INXS could have extended their dominance into the 2000’s.
Nirvana
This is a curious case. One of the reasons Nirvana are so lauded is because of the consistency in their three albums: Bleach, Nevermind, and In Utero are each, in their own way, undisputed classics. When Kurt Cobain died in 1994, it meant Nirvana’s music remained as a capsule of grunge and the early 90’s.
Dave Grohl certainly went down a different sonic path after Nirvana with his own band Foo Fighters and it’s certainly reasonable to believe that Cobain might have fancied pursuing a solo record at some point.
Sunk Loto
“Imagine the shit storm if they came back together and released another album 16 years later.” That’s how one of our readers put it and he’s not wrong.
The Gold Coast alternative metal band have been absent since 2003’s intense Between Birth and Death. It’s now been 18 years since that release which might be too long to go between albums but a fan can dream.
Savage Garden
Our reader who suggested this one also worried that they’d cop some flak for the suggestion but it makes a lot of sense. The Aussie pop duo were hugely successful in the late 90’s: both of their studio albums, 1997’s Savage Garden and 1999’s Affirmation, were number one hits in their home country, reaching the top 10 in the U.K. and U.S. charts as well.
They went out right at the top, splitting up in 2001. One half of the duo, Darren Hayes, has of course went on to enjoy a very successful solo career but it feels like he and Daniel Jones still had a lot of potential in them as a pairing.
Bob Marley and the Wailers
Bob and co. might have released 13 studio albums but that clearly still isn’t enough for some: when one of our readers suggested them, their comment was greatly appreciated by a lot of other fans.
Their last record, Confrontation, was the only released posthumously after Marley’s death. That it contains the classic track ‘Buffalo Soldier’, though, hints at the group having a lot left to give.