Music artists tread a fine line when it comes to making albums. Make too many, keep going too long, and your legacy is at risk; make too little, don’t keep going long enough, and you risk being forgotten to time.

Sometimes there’s a band you just desperately wish had made another record, even just one more. So many greats have had their career cut short through tragedy or fighting or creative differences.

We asked you for your own suggestions and you didn’t disappoint, with a lot of obvious picks and some interesting less obvious ones. Take a look below at some of the bands you wish had made one more album!

INXS

As one of our readers put it, INXS had much more evolution left but it was impossible without Michael Hutchence. Before their frontman’s tragic death in 1997 aged just 37, INXS had established themselves as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They won Best Group at the ARIA Awards in 1987, 1989, and 1992.

Album after album, they released quality anthemic rock but it just wasn’t the same after Hutchence’s death. They kept releasing records, replacing him with guest singers, but the original magic was gone. It would have been fascinating to see if INXS could have extended their dominance into the 2000’s.

