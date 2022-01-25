It seems two days of the inaugural When We We Young Festival wasn’t enough, with promoters adding a third date.

“To everyone that was not able to grab a ticket on the first go. Now is your chance. We have decided to add Day 3!” the promoters announced on Instagram this morning.

“Sign up for the presale on Monday January 31 at 10am PT. If you signed up for the first launch, you don’t have to sign up again.”

The first date sold out immediately, prompting Live Nation to add a second show the following day.

That also sold out almost as soon as it went on sale.

The third show, scheduled for Saturday, 29th October, will feature the same lineup with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice. La Dispute will also not perform.

Unfortunately, it seems I Set My Friends On Fire’s campaign to get added to the bill was unsuccessful.

Since the festival’s announcement last week, fans have flooded social media with concerns over both safety and logistics.

Me trying to figure out how 65 bands are playing in 12 hours on 3 stages at When We Were Young Festival. pic.twitter.com/p8JXNiQCg0 — Cross Stitch Coven (@crosstitchcoven) January 19, 2022

“Me trying to figure out how 65 bands are playing in 12 hours on 3 stages at When We Were Young Festival,” reads one tweet.

When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it's $225 nonrefundable for one day and it's run by the same company who was responsible for AstroWorld and you realize they're actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees — Pfizer Nation's Princess Azula (@space_mom_) January 19, 2022

“When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it’s $225 nonrefundable for one day and it’s run by the same company who was responsible for Astroworld and you realise they’re actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees,” reads another.

Live Nation attempted to address concerns, saying: “Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals.”

The global company promotes tens of thousands of concerts and festivals each year; most of which go off without a hitch.

In 2020, the company promoted 8,117 events, according to Statista.

Since 2008, the website reports Live Nation has promoted 319,520 concerts and festivals worldwide.

The Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in ten people killed and hundreds injured led to approximetly 300 civil lawsuits and one class action suit totalling $750 million (US).