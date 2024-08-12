Sydney pop-punk band Yours Truly will open each show on Jared Leto and co.’s national tour this September.

“Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day!!” they wrote on social media.

Released earlier this year, Thirty Seconds to Mars’ sixth studio album reached #9 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #20 on the UK Albums Chart.

“We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world… It’s been too long. We miss you. We love you. And let us know where we will see you soon.”