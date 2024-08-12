Before Thirty Seconds to Mars return to Australia next month, they’ve announced their local support act.
Sydney pop-punk band Yours Truly will open each show on Jared Leto and co.’s national tour this September.
“Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day!!” they wrote on social media.
Released earlier this year, Thirty Seconds to Mars’ sixth studio album reached #9 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #20 on the UK Albums Chart.
“We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world… It’s been too long. We miss you. We love you. And let us know where we will see you soon.”
Yours Truly are gearing up for their new album Toxic, set to drop on Friday, August 16th. Toxic is the follow-up to Yours Truly’s debut album Self Care, which was named Record of the Week by Tone Deaf in 2020.
“The record was everything fans had hoped and dreamed of. With frontperson Mikaila Delgado’s searing vulnerability in tracks like ‘Composure’ and ‘Ghost’, the record explores the complex emotions that come with imposter syndrome,” our review praised.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
“With its release last week came a barrage of critical acclaim. Music journalist Thomas Bleach said the album ‘dives into an exploration of the different parts of your psyche, and highlights the complexities and normality of mental health.’ Meanwhile, Distorted Sound Mag said: ‘If you were looking for a candidate for pop-punk and alt-rock’s album of the year, you really should look no further then Self Care.’”
Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Australia Tour
Tickets available via livenation.com.au
Thursday, September 12th
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, September 14th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday, September 17th
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD