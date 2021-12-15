Tones And I has announced a pop-up busking gig outside H&M in Melbourne’s Bourke Street today at 11am.

The Aussie has returned from the US, where she hung out with Macklemore and played a pop-up gig at his Bogey Boys store in Seattle, and performed with Ye’s Sunday Service Choir.

Tones hinted at a busking event on her Instagram stories last night, but made the official announcement just a few minutes ago.

She’ll be performing at Music in the Park next week with Pierce Brothers, Voli K, Chorus Collective and Taylor Piggott.

“Let’s just go down to Mornington park and listen to some music as the sun goes down!” she posted with the announcement.

The event is down to its final tickets.

The NBL will be constructing a pop-up mini basketball court for the day, and Brendan Fevola will join Tones in a game of ‘around the world’ at 3.30pm.

Love Pierce Brothers? Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Randi WILL be doing the worm on stage,” Tones announced on social media.

“My nana is getting a tattoo! I’m singing at carols by candle light, Mariah watch out.”

Tones will also be heading to Sydney for a massive, free concert from New Year’s Day with Baker Boy, Tim Minchin, Marcia Hines and The Wiggles.

Today’s Melbourne busking gig is just the first of many busking shows we can expect to see from Tones And I.

Just six weeks ago she announced she would be returning to Australia with a national busking tour.

“AUSTRALIA!!! I can finally do my busking tour!!” she posted.

“More details to come!! No matter if you’re in a tiny town or a big city!! I’m coming back to busking! 🇦🇺 ❤️ details soon x”

She later followed up with some vague details: