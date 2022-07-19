Just days out from Splendour in the Grass 2022, two more overseas acts have had to pull out of the festival.

Organisers announced today that English musician Tom Misch and Spanish rock band Hinds are no longer able to make it to Australia.

The announcement comes after US rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs were forced to pull out of the stellar lineup, replaced by The Avalanches.

“We’ve received some unfortunate news in the last 24 hours that both Tom Misch & Hinds are no longer able to make it to Australia for Splendour in the Grass 2022,” organisers said in a statement online.

“However, we’re super excited to announce that both Cosmo’s Midnight & Noah Dillon are now joining the #SITG2022 party! Catch them playing the Mix Up Stage & GW McLennan tent on Saturday 23 July.”

Splendour in the Grass, which kicks off this Friday, will still be bringing out some of the hottest international acts right now, including Yungblud, Gorillaz, Orville Peck, The Strokes, Jack Harlow and Tyler, The Creator.

The jam-packed schedule was released earlier this month, but with the last-minute lineup changes, fans are encouraged to download the official app for the latest info.

This is the first time Splendour in the Grass has been able to go ahead unhindered since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic began.

After cancelling the 2020 event and pushing back the 2021 festival to November, which was ultimately rescheduled again as Australia battled more waves of COVID, this weekend will see revellers return to the North Byron Parklands once more.