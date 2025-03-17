Queensland’s beloved Blues on Broadbeach has just upped the ante, unveiling a massive second lineup announcement for 2025 that features some of the biggest names in Australian and international blues.

Leading the charge for this year’s event are Vika & Linda, Eric Gales, and Salmonella Dub Soundsystem, alongside an all-star roster of blues royalty set to take over the Gold Coast from May 15th to 18th.

Sister duo Vika & Linda are one of Australia’s most treasured musical acts, known for their soaring harmonies and soul-stirring performances.

With a career spanning over 30 years, the duo have released eight studio albums, collaborated with the likes of Paul Kelly and John Farnham, and performed for world leaders, from Nelson Mandela to the King of Tonga.

Their return to Blues on Broadbeach is set to be a highlight of the festival. “We can’t wait to return Blues on Broadbeach in its twenty fourth year and we’re chuffed to be included in its incredible line up of artists in 2025,” the pair said.

Blues guitar virtuoso Eric Gales will also make his Blues on Broadbeach debut, thanks to festival partner Memphis Tourism. The Memphis-born guitarist has built a legendary career over three decades, and is often compared to Jimi Hendrix for his electrifying performances.

With praise from heavyweights like Joe Bonamassa, Carlos Santana, and Dave Navarro, Gales’ set is sure to please guitar fans across the coast.

New Zealand’s Salmonella Dub Soundsystem will bring their signature fusion of reggae, dub, and blues, adding an international flair to the festival’s diverse lineup.

Having dominated the club and festival circuit for over 25 years, their high-energy set is bound to get the crowd moving.

Other notable names announced today include Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers, Bob Log III, Radical Son, 8 Ball Aitken’s All Star Jam, Murray Cook’s Soul Movers, Bullhorn, Kathleen Halloran, and many more.

The festival will also feature Frank Sultana Blues Band, Lecia Louise, Sunpie Barnes with Dom Turner, and a host of other talents ready to light up the stages of Broadbeach.

They will join the previously announced lineup of The Cruel Sea, Eli Paperboy Reed, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Diesel, Bondi Cigars, Steph Strings, Stefan Hauk, and Queenie.

And in case you missed it, the festival has already announced a very special performance from Jimmy Barnes on Sunday, May 18th, where he’ll bring his Soul Deep classics to life in a one-off ticketed event at Kurrawa Park.

Experience Gold Coast Festival Director Mark Duckworth is confident that this year’s event will be one of the biggest and best editions yet.

“The list of acts for this year is so exciting, with international rhythm and blues musicians alongside the best in Australia,” Duckworth said. “We can’t wait for May to see all these incredible artists light up the streets, bars, and parks, bringing their unique sounds to the heart of Broadbeach.”

Returning artist Fiona Boyes echoed this sentiment, calling the festival “a wonderfully diverse, accessible, and welcoming event.”

“It’s a bit like a family gathering for the tight-knit Blues community,” she said. “As well as having great audiences, you generally know some of the other players and get to meet others, catch up and find out what’s happening in the Blues scene in other parts of the country. Lots of fun!”

Blues on Broadbeach 2025 is a free, family-friendly event running from May 15th–18th in Broadbeach, Gold Coast. For more details, visit bluesonbroadbeach.com.

Blues on Broadbeach 2025

Ticket information available via bluesonbroadbeach.com

May 15th – 18th

Broadbeach, Gold Coast

Lineup

Vika & Linda | Eric Gales | Salmonella Dub Soundsystem

Fiona Boyes & the Fortune Tellers | Bob Log Iii | Radical Son

8 Ball Aitken’s All Star Jam | Sunpie Barnes With Dom Turner

Frank Sultana Blues Band | Murray Cook’s Soul Movers | Lecia Louise

Bullhorn | Kathleen Halloran | Damon Smith | Matt Katsis

Claude Hay and the Kung Fu Mustard | Taya Chani | Angela Fabian

The James Street Preachers

Joining…

The Cruel Sea | Eli Paperboy Reed | Diesel

Steph Strings | Bondi Cigars | The Harlem Gospel Travelers

The Meltdown | Stefan Hauk | Queenie | Pete Cornelius

Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers | Sammy Owen Blues Band

Scott Browne | Beretta and Sullivan

Rhiannon Simpson | Alphastomp | Majelen

Don Hopkins | Jamie Lamont | Billy K Blues Band