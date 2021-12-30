Back in late June, the Foo Fighters played at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the arena’s first full-capacity concert since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six months on, the band are remembering the historic occasion by streaming the entire concert – for free – on their YouTube channel (see below). It will be available for a limited time only though so you’ll have to act fast.

Dave Grohl opened the MCG show alone with a rendition of ‘Times Like These’ before the rest of the band joined him for a blistering performance of ‘The Pretender’.

For almost three hours they played a thrilling and emotional set, filled with old classics and fun covers. There were surprise appearances – not from Nandi Bushell this time – from Dave Chappelle, who belted out Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, and drummer Taylor Hawkins, who took over lead vocals on Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’.

Dave Grohl and co. then finished the night with an exciting four song encore containing a cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’ and, of course, ‘Everlong’.

Foo Fighters are scheduled to tour extensively again in 2022. The North American leg takes place between July and August. You can find full ticket information via Ticketmaster. The band did cancel a recent Abu Dhabi concert, though, due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”, according to event organisers.

They were scheduled to play at the Formula One race on Sunday, December 12th, but ultimately had to back out as they were “unable to travel.” “The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” a statement said at the time. The Foo Fighters themselves didn’t add any other comment about the issue on social media.

Check out Foo Fighters Live at Madison Square Garden: