Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi held a mini Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham.

The metal legends performed the band’s classic song ‘Paranoid’ at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on Monday, August 8th, back in the city where it all started for Black Sabbath.

It was the first time the pair had played onstage together since the last Black Sabbath show in 2017. It was also Ozzy’s first live performance in almost three years.

Ozzy and Tony were joined by bassist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos, who performed with the band on their farewell tour. And despite going through some serious health issues recently, Ozzy’s voice sounded powerful on ‘Paranoid’, with Tony’s iconic riffs sounding as strong as always.

Back in June, Ozzy announced his new album and shared its title track. Titled Patient Number 9, the Black Sabbath legend’s 13th studio album is set to be released on September 9th (preorder here).

The title track featured guitar work by Jeff Beck, and also had guest appearances by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, frequent collaborator Andrew Watt on backing vocals, guitars, and keyboards, and Zakk Wylde on guitars and keyboards.

The upcoming album is packed with guest appearances, including from Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Tony. Session work from the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also features.

The album announcement came just one week after Ozzy successfully made it through surgery that would “determine the rest of his life.” The operation was needed to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” as a result of an injury sustained from a fall three years ago.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” his wife Sharon Osbourne wrote on social media at the time.

Check out Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: