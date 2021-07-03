Heavy metal icon Dave Mustaine has joined the video-sharing platform Cameo so Megadeth fans are sorted for next Christmas.

For a fee, Mustaine will send a personalised video message your way. He announced that he had joined Cameo on Thursday, July 1st, as per Loudwire. “If you wanna MEET THE REAL ME, find me on Cameo,” he wrote, referencing the band’s 1993 song ‘Sweating Bullets’.

“Hey, I’m Dave Mustaine, and I’d like to invite you to have me send a personalized greeting from Cameo for you to your friends,” he said in the video.

Mustaine said that he could say “happy birthday, happy anniversary, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, whatever. Or some of my personal favorites like fu— [laughs] No, we won’t get into that here. But I will tell you that if you do have me do a Cameo for you, a portion of the proceeds will go to the charities I support.”

Mustaine is probably hoping for some distraction from the controversy that has plagued Megadeth over the past couple of months. Founding member David Ellefson was removed from the band after being accused of child grooming. Ellefson has subsequently detailed a case of revenge porn in a report to police.

Megadeth have yet to announce who will replace Ellefson as bassist, although several notable musicians have stated that they won’t be joining the band.

The band are also heading out on a huge tour in the U.S. next month, headlining a strong lineup alongside Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames. They had hoped to tour last year before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic altered their plans.

What would you get Mustaine to say? You can place your video orders to him on Cameo here.

Check out ‘Sweating Bullets’ by Megadeth: