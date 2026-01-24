Yungblud has apologised to fans after receiving backlash for posing in a photo with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann while both were on tour in Australia this month.

The German artist, who also wrapped his own tour of the country last week, posted a photo on social media with Yungblud, captioning the image: “Absolute pleasure meeting @yungblud in Perth.”

Per Stereogum, Lindemann was hit with sexual misconduct allegations in 2023, when he was accused of spiking a fan’s drink at a pre-concert party in Lithuania. More women came forward with similar allegations, however, Berlin prosecutors reportedly closed the investigation due to a lack of evidence.

In an audio statement posted to Instagram, Yungblud said he “had no idea” about the allegations against Lindemann.

“I had no idea — obviously at the minute I’m meeting lots of people every day without fully knowing who they are or what they’re about,” Yungblud said.

“And I can assure you, if I knew about any allegations, it would have been a completely different story. You all know what I stand for, always. I’ll be more aware of it in the future.”

Yungblud’s statement came only a day after his 2025-released album, IDOLS, surged to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums chart.

Originally released in June last year, the UK songwriter’s record originally peaked at No. 4 on the Albums list, before the excitement of his local run saw IDOLS reach No. 12 last week.

“I cannot thank you all enough,” Yungblud said in a statement. “Rock n roll. The greatest tour.”

Appearing on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast while in Sydney this month, the English artist opened up on the divisive reaction to his music that escalated after his performance at Black Sabbath’s final concert ever last year.

While he has since gone on to create music with Aerosmith and recently released a new version of his song, “Zombie”, with the Smashing Pumpkins, The Darkness’ Justin and Dan Hawkins, notably slammed Yungblud’s VMA tribute performance to the late Ozzy Osbourne as “cynical, nauseating and, more importantly, shit.”

“Rock music isn’t supposed to be a gate kept boys club,” Yungblud said on the podcast.

“And it became that, that’s why it was being suffocated and boring and so adherent to the past. We have to allow young people to pioneer something, or at least try to give this thing a heartbeat.”