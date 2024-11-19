The countdown is almost over—Australia’s biggest night in music, the 2024 ARIA Awards, is just one day away.

This year promises to be a celebration of creativity, talent, and the incredible impact of homegrown artists on the global music scene. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the show-stopping performances, here’s your ultimate guide to the 2024 ARIA Awards.

When and Where to Watch

The 2024 ARIA Awards take place Wednesday, November 20, at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion on Gadigal land. Want to watch it live? Head to Stan at 5:00 PM AEDT, where the ceremony will stream in full. If you miss it, the whole show will also be available on demand shortly after the live broadcast.

For the early birds, red carpet coverage starts at 1:30 PM AEDT on the ARIA Official YouTube Channel. Expect glitz, glam, and exclusive artist interviews before the main event. Later in the evening, a special presentation will air on Channel 9 for TV viewers across Australia.

The Nominees

Leading the pack with eight nominations is indie pop duo Royel Otis, including nods for album of the year (Pratts & Pain) and best group. Dom Dolla isn’t far behind, racking up six nominations, while Angie McMahon and Kylie Minogue are tied with five each.

Other notable nominees include Troye Sivan, Amy Shark, RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Kid LAROI, and Tones and I with four nominations each. First-time nominees like 3%, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Sycco, and SPEED are also in the mix, bringing fresh energy to the competition. Miss Kaninna, one of the most exciting breakout stars of the year, secured three nominations for her hit “Blak Britney.”

Categories like album of the year promise fierce competition. Will Troye Sivan’s critically acclaimed Something to Give Each Other take home the prize, or will Kylie Minogue’s disco-tinged Tension claim victory? And in the hotly contested Best Solo Artist category, favourites like Angie McMahon, The Kid LAROI, and Tkay Maidza will face off against industry heavyweights like Kylie and Dom Dolla.

Star-Studded Performances

The ARIA Awards never disappoint when it comes to performances, and this year is no exception. Troye Sivan, Angie McMahon, 3%, Jessica Mauboy, and Julian Hamilton of The Presets are just some of the artists set to light up the stage. Adding to the excitement, Missy Higgins will perform as part of her induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Public-Voted Categories

Fan votes are in, and the winners of the public-voted categories will be revealed live during the show. Will Dance Mode! by Bluey take home Best Children’s Album?! And who will snag the coveted Song Of The Year? The anticipation is real.