A Day to Remember have released an updated version of their single ‘Re-Entry’ featuring Mark Hoppus.

It makes a nice change from his Blink-182 band mate Travis Barker appearing in seemingly every new pop-punk song these days.

The release is another big milestone for Hoppus after he announced he was cancer-free back in September. He had previously been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

A Day to Remember’s vocalist Jeremy McKinnon shared his happiness at having Hoppus feature on the new version of the song. “When this song originally took shape it was without a doubt massively influenced by Blink-182, so when the idea came up to do a remix of sorts for it, Mark was immediately who we pictured,” he explained.

“We sent him the track with no second verse and said to do whatever he was inspired to do and what he sent back genuinely makes the song for me. My younger self still can’t believe it exists.”

‘Re-Entry’ first appeared on the metalcore band’s most recent album, You’re Welcome, released in March 2021. It reached number 15 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number nine on the ARIA Album Chart. You’re Welcome was the last album to feature founding bassist Josh Woodard before his departure from the lineup.

Hoppus also features on Avril Lavigne’s upcoming new album, Love Sux, and she sounds quite pleased at the collaboration. “I was really excited to work with you. I mean, to be honest, you’re one of my favourite artists,” she gushed to the musician on a recent episode of his Apple Music Hits show After School Radio. Hoppus features on the track ‘All I Wanted’, with the full album scheduled for release on February 25th.

Check out ‘Re-Entry’ by A Day to Remember ft. Mark Hoppus: