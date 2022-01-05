One of the best things about Instagram these days is witnessing Britney Spears revel in her post-conservatorship freedom.

In her latest post, the singer gushed about her love of Madonna while also celebrating having her first glass of red wine in a very long time.

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much… I see it… it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING….. well thats exactly what her music does to me!!!,” she wrote. “I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend!!! I’ve waited 13 years… that’s long enough!!!”

Britney continued: “The sarcasm of me me me… my family taught me well by their actions… to be selfish and love thyself … play on!!! In a world where we all have the right to speak… drive… buy alcohol… party… have cash… I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses… and dancing a touch slower!!! I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect !!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful.”

The Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of flowers in a field taken by @meldaorcan. In just five hours, it’s racked up almost 200,000 likes.

Britney’s really been making the most of life since her conservatorship came to an end in November after 13 years. At the start of this year, she further distanced herself from her family by unfollowing her sister, Jamie Lynn, on Instagram.

Before that, she closed out 2021 by belting out a song and teasing new music on the social media platform. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!” she wrote back then.

The pop star last released an album in 2016 with her ninth studio album Glory. It reached the top 5 on the Australian, U.K., and U.S. Album Charts.

Check out Britney’s Instagram post below: